Hyderabad: Live organ transported 36 km in 28 minutes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police, on Friday, facilitated transport of lungs by providing non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying the organ for transplantation.

At 11.11 am, the Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police coordinated and arranged the green channel for transportation of lungs, which came by a flight from Coimbatore, from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet.

The 36.8-km distance between RGIA and KIMS Hospital was covered in 28 minutes with the medical team carrying the live organ leaving at 11.11 am from RGIA and reaching KIMS Hospital at 11.39 am.

The efforts of the traffic police in the transportation of live organ was applauded by the management of KIMS Hospital as it would help in saving precious lives. This year in 2020, the Hyderabad traffic police facilitated organ transport 13 times, according to a press release.

