TSRTC re-routes Pushpak buses between Secunderabad Railway Station and RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 08:51 PM

Pushpak Bus

Hyderabad: For the convenience of passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has re-routed Air- Conditioned Pushpak buses between Secunderabad railway station and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Accordingly, the buses which were going from Mehdipatnam on the PVNR Express to reach the airport have been re-routed from the road under the flyover.

RTC senior officials from Mehdipatnam depot said the services will commence from Friday.