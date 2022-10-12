Telangana: LVPEI, Standard Chartered Bank launch eye care centre in Koheda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank, India, launched a technology-enabled primary eye care centre in Koheda, Siddipet district on Wednesday.

With this launch, LVPEI and Standard Chartered Bank now have 36 such primary eye-care centres in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. So far, over 1.12 lakhs beneficiaries have availed of the services offered at these centres and the plan is to have 63 such advanced vision centres by March 2024, a press release said.

The primary goal of the vision centre in Koheda is to provide basic eye care including detecting common blinding eye conditions, correction of refractive errors and appropriate referral of complex cases to the next level.

“Each of these centres is expected to examine 2500 patients per annum. With the enhanced services available at the centre, the referral rate to secondary and tertiary centres for advanced care is expected to come down by 20 per cent,” said Dr Prashant Garg, Executive-Chair, LVPEI.

Karuna Bhatia, Head (Sustainability), Standard Chartered Bank, India, said that so far the vision centres have covered a population of 1.75 million which will double by the end of the next financial year.