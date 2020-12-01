Hyderabad: Mad rush at wine shops after polling time

The shops were closed from 6 pm on November 29 to 6 pm on December 1 in connection with the GHMC elections

Hyderabad: Barely minutes of the GHMC elections coming to an end on Tuesday evening, many wine shops in the city witnessed mad rush.

The shops were closed from 6 pm on November 29 to 6 pm on December 1 in connection with the GHMC elections. Today, even as the polling was heading for closure, people were seen starting to line up to buy their favourite brand of liquor or beer even before the wine shops reopened.

Wine dealers said the shops witnessed heavy rush for a while because of non-availability of stock since November 29 and later the sales were as usual. Some customers were seen purchasing additional stock knowing that the shops would again be closed from 6 am on December 4 till completion of the counting of votes.

