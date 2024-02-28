Hyderabad: Major fire broke out at Quthbullapur, four shops gutted

Police sources said fire erupted in one of the shops and soon spread to other stalls nearby.

Hyderabad: At least four shops were gutted in a major fire which broke at HAL Raghavendra Colony at Quthbullapur on Wednesday early hours. No casualties were reported.The cause of fire was not yet known. Police sources said fire erupted in one of the shops and soon spread to other stalls nearby. Passersby noticed and alerted the fire department and police. Fire engine rushed to the spot and brought the raging flames under control in an hour. The worth of the damaged property is being estimated. Petbasheerabad police are investigating.