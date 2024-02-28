Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
Police sources said fire erupted in one of the shops and soon spread to other stalls nearby. 

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 28 February 2024, 09:24 AM
Hyderabad: Major fire broke out at Quthbullapur, four shops gutted

Hyderabad: At least four shops were gutted in a major fire which broke at HAL Raghavendra Colony at Quthbullapur on Wednesday early hours. No casualties were reported.The cause of fire was not yet known.  Police sources said fire erupted in one of the shops and soon spread to other stalls nearby.  Passersby noticed and alerted the fire department and police. Fire engine rushed to the spot and brought the raging flames under control in an hour. The worth of the damaged property is being estimated. Petbasheerabad police are investigating.

