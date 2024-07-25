Hyderabad: Man arrested for blackmailing and sexually assaulting women

The accused Sahil Khan was arrested by the Banjara Hills police for blackmailing, extorting money and valuables and sexually assaulting a woman over a period of time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 10:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested a man for blackmailing, extorting money and valuables, and sexually assaulting a woman over a period of time.

The suspect, Sahil Khan alias Mohd Afsaruddin befriended the woman in 2018 and developed a relationship with her. During one of the meetings, Sahil took intimate photos and videos with the woman and started blackmailing her.

“Sahil took Rs 4 lakh cash, an iphone, gold and other articles from the woman through two others Majid and Abu. He sexually assaulted the woman several times,” said the Banjara Hills Inspector, K M Raghavendra.

On a complaint, the police booked a case against Sahil, his wife Sahar Khan, Abu and Majid. While Sahil is arrested the remaining persons are absconding.