Tiffins owner at Gachibowli arrested for sexually assaulting two women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting two women on the pretext of marriage and cheating them. The man Prabhakar Reddy, who runs a tiffin centre at Gachibowli in the city, was accused by two women that he had sexually assaulted them on different instances after promising to marry them.

Based on a complaint, the Gachibowli police had registered a case against Prabhakar Reddy and arrested him. He was remanded.

Prabhakar Reddy, owns Varalakshmi Tiffins and along with his aide Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar, owner of Palleturu Pullatlu, and a consumer-cum-peddler were earlier arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs, such as cocaine and MDMA, after sourcing from Goa.