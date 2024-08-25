Tiffins owner at Gachibowli arrested for sexually assaulting two women

The man Prabhakar Reddy, who runs a tiffin centre at Gachibowli in the city, was accused by two women that he had sexually assaulted them on different instances after promising to marry them.
Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting two women on the pretext of marriage and cheating them. The man Prabhakar Reddy, who runs a tiffin centre at Gachibowli in the city, was accused by two women that he had sexually assaulted them on different instances after promising to marry them.
Based on a complaint, the Gachibowli police had registered a case against Prabhakar Reddy and arrested him. He was remanded.
Prabhakar Reddy, owns Varalakshmi Tiffins and along with his aide Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar, owner of Palleturu Pullatlu, and a consumer-cum-peddler were earlier arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs, such as cocaine and MDMA, after sourcing from Goa.