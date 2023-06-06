Hyderabad: Man arrested for murdering neighbour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Balapur police arrested one person who had allegedly murdered his neighbour after the latter objected to his peeping into the house on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Sonu Nandi (27), a resident of Sultanpur village in Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district and native of Bihar.

According to the police, Sonu stayed near the house of the victim Khatkudi Kashyap (30). On Sunday night, when the victim’s sister was changing clothes, Sonu peeped into the room following which the woman complained about it to Kashyap.

“Kashyap caught Sonu and reprimanded him for the mischief. An argument ensued between them during which Sonu took a knife and stabbed Kashyap repeatedly leading to his death,” said Inspector Balapur, B Bhaskar.

The police had booked a case and arrested Sonu.