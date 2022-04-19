Hyderabad: Man attacks electricity sub-engineer for disconnecting power supply, held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: A sub-engineer working with the Karwan sub-station of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited was allegedly attacked on Tuesday.

According to the police, the official, Vijay Kumar, along with other persons had gone to different colonies in Tappachabutra and disconnected power supply of households that failed to clear pending electricity bills. After he returned to office, one person Vishal along with his mother came to the office and picked up an argument with Vijay Kumar questioning him for disconnecting the power supply to their house.

“During the argument, Vishal hit the official on his chest and abused him. On a complaint, a case is booked and the suspect was taken into custody,” Tappachabutra Inspector G Santosh Kumar said.

The police are identifying the others who allegedly abused the official.