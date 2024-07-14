Warangal: NPDCL starts asset mapping exercise of 33KV & 11KV poles

According to NPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy, the asset mapping would facilitate easy pole-wise patrolling and allow for effective maintenance tracking.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 04:53 PM

Warangal: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) has started the process of unique pole number painting for all 33KV & 11KV poles as part of its asset mapping exercise.

This system also enables the tracking of past interruptions and transformer failures, he said, adding that in case of any issue, the location could be easily identified through the pole number, allowing for quick resolving of the problem.

The asset mapping would significantly reduce interruption time and help in identifying and addressing potential issues before they occur, he said, adding that so far, numbering, digitization, and Pre-Monsoon Inspection (PMI) have been completed for approximately 1,826 feeders.

The Pre-Monsoon Inspection (PMI) programme, utilizing the PMI App and pole number painting for asset mapping, makes it easy and efficient to maintain and update all types of power lines and transformers, he said.

“An action plan is in place to complete the remaining feeders within the next two months,” he informed.

The initiative would help in resolving issues and reducing interruption time, ensuring customers receive better and more reliable power supply, he said, adding that by adopting the aforementioned new technologies, NPDCL aims to provide customers with high-quality and improved power supply, reduce interruptions, and enhance the overall service through asset mapping tracking, pole number painting, and PMI Apps.