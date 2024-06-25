KCR moves High Court against Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission

KCR files a writ petition, arguing that the Commission's formation violates natural justice principles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 03:10 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao approached the High Court to annul the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission, constituted by the State government to investigate power purchase agreements and the construction of new thermal power plants in Telangana during the BRS regime. He filed a writ petition, arguing that the Commission’s formation violates natural justice principles.

In his petition, Chandrashekhar Rao asserted that power purchases were carried out as per the rules. He objected to Justice Narasimha Reddy‘s biased remarks by holding press conferences and unisided actions, without conducting an indepth probe into the allegations. The Commission, Justice Narasimha Reddy, and the Energy department of Telangana have been named as respondents.

The State government formed this single-member inquiry commission under the Commission of Inquiries Act, 1952, on March 14 to scrutinise power purchase agreements and thermal power plant construction over the past decade during the BRS rule. The Commission has already questioned around 25 current and former officials from Telangana‘s electricity companies.

In response to a notice issued to him, the former Chief Minister also issued a 12-page detailed letter to the Commission, questioning the commission’s validity. He also raised strong objection to Justice Narasimha Reddy’s biased remarks before the media, without comprehensive examination of the issues raised and urged him to recuse himself from the commission. He responded point-by-point to the government’s mission terms and the comments made by Justice Narasimha Reddy in a press conference. Chandrashekhar Rao argued that it was illegal to establish an inquiry commission on decisions taken by the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC), which is a judicial body. He expressed disappointment that Justice Narasimha Reddy accepted the commission’s responsibilities without advising the government of its illegality.