Telangana: SPDCL to use Thermovision cameras for early detection of electrical faults

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has procured 35 State-of-the-art thermovision cameras to identify loose contacts and other hidden faults in live electrical equipment and power lines caused due to weather and high load conditions.

According to TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui, these thermovision cameras had been designed to detect thermal anomalies, commonly known as “red hots,” that indicate loose contacts in overhead lines, lugs, breakers, transformers, clamps. By identifying these issues early, TGSPDCL would be able to schedule and perform necessary maintenance before any significant disruptions occur, he explained.

Before the induction of this equipment, the staff could only inspect the lines at night, as it would not be possible to identify such red-hots in daylight without equipment, he said, adding that these cameras would allow for timely intervention and maintenance, effectively reducing the risk of unexpected power outages and enhancing overall reliability of the power distribution network.

The thermovision cameras have been distributed to Assistant Engineers (AEs) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Thermal imaging infrared cameras easily identify electrical and mechanical problems like hot spots, heat development on loose connections and hidden faults before they result in failures or fire cases.