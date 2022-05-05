Hyderabad: Man attacks father over property dispute in Yacharam

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attacked his father with an axe over a property dispute in Yacharam on the city outskirts on Thursday.

Police said the suspect, M.Parvathalu from Nandi Wanaparthy, was picking up frequent fights with his father M.Venkataiah over his share in their ancestral property. After one such argument, Parvathalu grabbed an axe and attacked Venkataiah on his legs and fled the spot.

The Yacharam police are making efforts to nab Parvathalu.

