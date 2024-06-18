Hyderabad: Man attacks woman for turning down his marriage proposal

The police said the attacker suspected that the woman was friends with some other person and was cheating on him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 June 2024, 05:15 PM

Hyderabad: A man attempted to kill a woman by stabbing her with a screwdriver at her house in Chatrinaka reportedly after she refused to marry him.

According to the police, Manikantha (30), runs a food court at Abid Road and was friends with the woman who is a beautician and resident of Chatrinaka. The woman was earlier married to one Arshad, and the couple had approached the court and filed a petition for divorce. The case is in the court.

Meanwhile, Manikantha, who is also a distant relative of the woman, met her and both of them got into friendship. Manikantha insisted they get married soon and was pestering her while she told him that they can get married only after the court case is finalized.

“On Tuesday morning around 9 am, Manikantha went to the woman’s house and took a screwdriver and stabbed her repeatedly in the chest and face leading to injuries,” said an official of Chatrinaka police station.

The neighbours who heard the woman’s cries rushed to the house and caught hold of Manikantha. The police also reached the place and took him into custody. The police said Manikantha suspected that the woman was friends with some other person and was cheating on him.

The woman was shifted to hospital for treatment and according to the police her condition is stable. The police registered a case under Section 307 of IPC against Manikantha and arrested him.