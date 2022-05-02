Hyderabad: Man attempts suicide at Assembly

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly tried to immolate himself near the State Assembly on Monday was rescued just in time by security personnel at the spot.

According to the police, the man Raju came to the spot with a bottle of fuel and started walking towards the Assembly. He suddenly emptied the fuel on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. Security personnel present at the spot however rushed in and stopped him.

He was shifted to the Saifabad police station. On enquiry he revealed he was upset over not being allotted a double bedroom house. He was let off later.

