Hyderabad: Man booked for cheating wife

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:35 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police booked a man on charges of cheating his wife and secretly marrying another woman.

The man, Murali (28), from Chinnamangalaram, married Lavanya in November last year and then married another woman in just 20 days after the first marriage.

Recently, when Lavanya learned about this and questioned him, Murali claimed he was trapped into getting married. However, he started harassing Lavanya.

Based on her complaint, a case was booked. No arrests were made yet.

