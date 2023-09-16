Hyderabad: Man booked for harassing senior woman official

Police sources said, the suspect entered the woman official’s office last month and created nuisance. He further followed and harassed her on social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Police sources said, the suspect entered the woman official’s office last month and created nuisance. He further followed and harassed her on social media

Hyderabad: The Monda Market police in Secunderabad booked a case against one Shiva Prasad for allegedly stalking and harassing a senior woman official working in the Ayush Department.

Police sources said, the suspect entered the woman official’s office last month and created nuisance. He further followed and harassed her on social media. Few days ago, he sneaked into her office and wanted to meet the woman official without any appointment.

However, the staff and other officers sent him away, telling him the woman official was in a meeting.

Recently, he barged into her home and gave her a sweet box. Upset with this, the official informed her colleague, who then lodged a complaint with the police.

Also Read GHMC Commissioner, Mayor distribute clay Ganesh idols at Vengalrao Park