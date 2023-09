GHMC Commissioner, Mayor distribute clay Ganesh idols at Vengalrao Park

Eco-friendly idols are being distributed across the city on Saturday and Sunday for free of cost.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 AM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Saturday morning distributed clay Ganesh idols to morning walkers at Jalagam Vengalrao Park in Banjara Hills.

Eco-friendly idols are being distributed across the city on Saturday and Sunday for free of cost.

The duo also inspected the development works being done at the park.