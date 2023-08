Hyderabad: Man drowns in pond

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:01 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man drowned in a pond located in Balapur on Sunday evening.

Ayub Khan (35), a construction worker from Kothapet, went to swim allegedly in an inebriated condition, when he accidentally drowned.

The Balapur police are investigating.