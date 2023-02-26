Hyderabad: Youth brutally murdered in city outskirts

A youth missing for nearly two weeks was found brutally murdered in Hyderabad early on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:47 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Representative photo.

Hyderabad: A salesman who went missing for last fortnight from Shaheehnagar, was found murdered at a house at Minar Colony in Balapur on Saturday night.

Mohd Faisal Shah (25), a resident of Osmannagar went out of the house on February 12 to attend some work and since then has been missing. After waiting for a day, the family approached the police and made a complaint.

ACP Maheshwaram, C Anjaiah said the police formed special teams and took into custody one of Faisal’s friend Abdul Jabbar, on Saturday.

During the investigation the police came to know that Jabbar was close to Faisal and had made a phone call to him on the day he went missing. “We suspected his role and were trying to get him, but he remained elusive. Finally we could nab him on Saturday. On interrogation, he admitted to killing Faisal and led us to the spot where the body was dumped,” he said.

Explaining the sequences that led to the murder, Anjaiah said on February 12, Faisal and Jabbar met an isolated spot at Minar Colony in Balapur. Jabbar had consumed liquor and later when they were talking to each other an argument ensued between them over some issue.

“During the argument, Faisal allegedly used vulgar words against Jabbar following which the suspect attacked him with a stick and a stone on his head leading to the death of the victim. He later hid the body in the rocks and left the place,” Anjaiah said.

The police on Saturday removed the body which was in a decomposed state and shifted to mortuary. A case is registered and Jabbar is arrested.