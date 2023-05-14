Three killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Three persons died in separate road accidents in the Hyderabad since Saturday night.

At Balapur, a 21 year-old-man died after he fell down from the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a stray canine at Pahadishareef road in early hours of Sunday. Syed Shahnawaz , a resident of Haroon colony Balapur, was returning home after attending a marriage function and on reaching Wadi-e-Mustafa junction, a stray dog came in front of his bike. “Shahnawaz suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting the dog and his bike skidded on the road. He sustained serious injuries after falling on the road and died on the spot,” said Balapur sub inspector Mahender. A case is registered.

In another case, a graduation student died after ramming into a road median at Narsingi on Saturday night.

K Tarun Kumar (18), who was pursuing his B.Com first year course, went on his motorcycle around midnight on some work. While returning home, near the Brindavan Bar and Restaurant, Tarun who was reportedly driving at a high speed lost control over his bike and rammed into the road median. He fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Death was instant for him, the Narsingi police said. A case is registered and investigation going on.

At LB Nagar, an auto rickshaw driver G Kondal Rao (39) a resident of Abdullapurmet died in a head-on collision with a motorcycle. Kondal Rao was going on the Nagole road when a motorcycle coming in the opposite direction rammed into his auto rickshaw at high speed. “Due to the impact of the collision, Kondal Rao fell out of the auto rickshaw onto the road and suffered injuries. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said L. B Nagar police. A case is registered.

