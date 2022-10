Hyderabad: Man ends life at Chandrayangutta

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

(Representational Image) A 24 year-old man died by suicide at his house in Jahangirabad, Chandrayangutta on Monday night.

According to the police, Ghouse, a construction worker came home on Sunday night around 2 am from work and went to sleep. On Monday around 9 am, his father found him hanging to the ceiling fan in a room in the house.

On information, the Chandrayangutta police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH mortuary for postmortem examination. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons.