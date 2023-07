Hyderabad: Man ends life by jumping off KPHB metro station

The man, aged around 45 years went to the first level of KPHB metro station and jumped down

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: An unidentified person died by suicide by jumping from the KPHB metro station on Monday. The man, aged around 45 years went to the first level of the metro station and jumped down. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, the KPHB police said.

The police shifted the body to mortuary and registered a case. Efforts are on to identify the man.