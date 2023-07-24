Hyderabad: Cops suspect ‘over speeding’ caused accident at Biodiversity Park flyover

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: The accident at Biodiversity Park flyover, which claimed the life of a radio technician Bandi Madhu, who worked in a private hospital at Gachibowli, is suspected to be due to over speeding. The Raidurgam police, who checked the feed from the surveillance cameras, found that Madhu was driving his bike at a high speed and apparently lost control that led to the accident.

While Madhu was thrown on the lower flyover after hitting the railing of the upper flyover and died, his friend Giri sustained serious injuries after falling on the upper flyover.

Madhu, a native of Siddipet district was staying at a hostel in Gachibowli and was travelling to his work place after meeting a friend when the incident happened.