Hyderabad: Man ends life in Kushaiguda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:18 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

A 32 year old man allegedly died by suicide at his shop in Kushaiguda on Saturday night.

According to the police, P Sridhar, a native of Yadadri district migrated to the city, a few years ago and is staying at Cherlapally along with his wife Uma. He set up an electronics goods repair shop at Kushaiguda and earned his livelihood.

On Saturday afternoon, the man left home for his shop and did not return. His wife tried to reach him over phone but could not contact him. As Sridhar did not come home in the night, on Sunday morning Uma who was quite worried went to his shop and found Sridhar’s bike parked outside.

“With the help of local people, she opened the shutter of the shop and found Sridhar hanging to the ceiling using a rope,” said Kushaiguda police. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons for the man ending his life.

A case is booked.