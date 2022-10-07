Mancherial: Selfie-video by girl attempting suicide goes viral on social media

Mancherial: A selfie-video clip recorded by a dejected girl Soya Teja Sri (22) while she was attempting to commit suicide by consuming pesticide went viral on social media platforms on Friday. She died undergoing treatment in a hospital here on Thursday.

The woman, an employee of a beauty parlor in Bellampalli, reportedly was in love with Dharavath Raj Kumar of Lambadithanda village in Nennal mandal. It was alleged that he had spurned her offer to get married. Teja Sri went to Lambadi thanda and took poison on Wednesday, while recording the attempt on her mobile phone. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Nennal, but later shifted to a hospital in Mancherial.

In the selfie video, she could be seen asking her boyfriend as to why he had turned down her proposal to marry her. She questioned him as to why he had earlier proposed to marry but was declining now. The video was widely shared on social media platforms. A suicide note purportedly written by Teja Shri was recovered from the spot. Names of Raj Kumar and her parents were mentioned in the note. Soyam Laxmi, the mother of the girl, lodged a complaint with Nennal police. A case was registered against Raj Kumar. Investigations were taken up.