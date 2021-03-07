Hyderabad: Man found hanging from tree

According to the police, the man identified as Syed Shafi, a resident of Hassannagar, was found hanging to a cable wire from the tree

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: The body of a man found hanging from a tree at Raghavendra colony near SVP National Police Academy in Rajendranagar on Sunday.

According to the police, the man identified as Syed Shafi, a resident of Hassannagar, was found hanging to a cable wire from the tree. The local residents noticed the body and alerted the police who reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

The Mailardevpally police booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC and took up investigation.

