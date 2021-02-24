Hyderabad: Man gets 10-year jail for sexually assaulting minor boy

It was in April 2018 that the convicted person Imran (28), a worker at the place of worship caught the boy who went to offer prayers and committed the crime

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy at a place of worship in Santoshnagar in 2018.

It was in April 2018 that the convicted person Imran (28), a worker at the place of worship caught the boy who went to offer prayers and committed the crime. He covered the boy’s mouth and tried to sexually assault him and when the boy raised an alarm, threatened the boy not to reveal about the incident to anyone.

The Santoshnagar police booked a case and arrested Imran.

