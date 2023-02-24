| Hyderabad Man Gets Lifer For Attempt To Murder

A local court in the city on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a attempt to murder case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court in the city on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a attempt to murder case reported at SR Nagar in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.5, 000 on him.

The convicted person is Sheik Allauddin (40), a bakery worker from LN Nagar and a native of Andhra Pradesh.

In April 2018, Allauddin who bore a grudge against the owner of Haji Mastan Bakery after he was fired from the job, stabbed its cashier Numan Bin Sayeed Babasai and worker Mohd.Sami with a knife.

The SR Nagar police booked a case of attempt to murder and subsequently arrested Allauddin.