Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for attempt to murder

A local court in the city on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a attempt to murder case
Hyderabad: A local court in the city on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a attempt to murder case reported at SR Nagar in 2018. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.5, 000 on him.
The convicted person is Sheik Allauddin (40), a bakery worker from LN Nagar and a native of Andhra Pradesh.
In April 2018, Allauddin who bore a grudge against the owner of Haji Mastan Bakery after he was fired from the job, stabbed its cashier Numan Bin Sayeed Babasai and worker Mohd.Sami with a knife.
The SR Nagar police booked a case of attempt to murder and subsequently arrested Allauddin.