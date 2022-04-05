Hyderabad man goes missing in Goa, returns with suspicious stitches on body

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: A man from the city, who recently went missing during a trip to Goa, returned home with suspicious stitches on his body, leading to doubts of theft of human organs.

According to reports, a tempo lorry driver, Srinivas, a resident of Borabanda here had gone to Goa along with a group of persons in mid-March. There, he went missing from the group, after which his relatives went to Goa and searched for him. Unable to find him, they lodged a complaint at the Anjuna Police Station in Goa.

In the meanwhile, Srinivas returned to his home in Borabanda with multiple stitches on his body. Relatives said he could not answer their questions on what happened. He is learned to have said that he was unaware of what happened to him, resulting in doubts that his kidney could have been stolen.

The family is awaiting a response from the Goa police to their complaint. When contacted, the SR Nagar police said they had not received any complaint so far from the family.

