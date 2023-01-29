Hyderabad: Man held for attention diversion at LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A man who diverted attention of people and made away with gold ornaments was arrested by the LB Nagar police with the assistance of Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) on Sunday. The police recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 40,000 from him.

Vibudi Ramulu (64), a resident of Meerpet and a native of Nagarkurnool district recently went to a house at Hasthinapuram, LB Nagar and after diverting attention of a woman made away with gold ornaments.

“Ramulu dressed himself as a sage and entered into the house of an elderly woman. On the pretext of performing some rituals, he collected the gold ornament along with rice and water. He diverted the woman’s attention and escaped with gold ornaments,” said Venkanna Naik, ACP Rachakonda Special Operations Team.