Burglars strike at two houses in LB Nagar; decamp with gold, silver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into two houses in Chandrapuri colony in LB Nagar in the city on Tuesday night and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and other articles.

According to the police, in the first case, the burglars broke into the house of S Sai Kiran and decamped with eight tolas of gold, 20 tolas of silver and other articles from the house. Sai Kiran and his family were away when the burglars broke the door lock and gained entry into the house to steal the articles.

In the other case, the offenders broke into the house of P Pavan Kumar and made away with gold and silver ornaments and other articles when the family had gone to a relative’s house.

The LB Nagar police collected fingerprints and other clues from the scene of the offence. The police are jointly working with the special detection teams of the Rachakonda police to identify, trace and nab the offenders.