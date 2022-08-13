Hyderabad: Man held for harassing TT player on Instagram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man has reportedly been taken into custody by the Hyderabad CyberCrime police in connection with the online harassment case of a prominent Indian table tennis player .

In the complaint submitted by her father on Thursday, the sportsperson said the miscreants, who seemed to be using fake profiles, were making abusive comments and sending derogatory messages to her for the last few days on Instagram.

As the harassment has increased of late, she approached the police. The Cybercrime Cell has booked a case and with the help of technical clues, identified the suspect as one Srikanth and took him into custody.