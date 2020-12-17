Hyderabad: Man held for harassing women on social media

The arrested person, V Ramesh (30), was currently unemployed and was living in Brundavan Colony in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A man, who earlier worked in the editorial wing of a vernacular news channel, was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Thursday on charges of harassing women on social media. He created fake profiles on Facebook and stalked women, police said.

The arrested person, V Ramesh (30), was currently unemployed and was living in Brundavan Colony in Hayathnagar. Ramesh, who completed a course in journalism, used to work as a sub-editor in the editorial wing of a news channel and was reportedly fired for misbehavior.

According to the police, Ramesh created a fake Facebook profile in 2018 using a woman’s name, with the intention of gather personal information of women and to later blackmail them.

“He searched profiles on Facebook and randomly sent friend requests. If any woman accepted his request believing him to be a woman, he would chat with them and collect their mobile number, address and other credentials,” police said, adding that he would then contact them and start blackmailing them to send their private pictures to him.

Recently, he stalked and harassed a woman in the same way. When she realised he was a man and blocked his mobile number, he started calling her from different numbers and threatened that if she did not talk to him, he would upload her morphed pictures on social media. He also impersonated her and sent messages to her friends on Facebook and defamed her among her relatives and friends.

Based on her complaint, the police traced and arrested him. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

