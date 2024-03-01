Hyderabad: Man held with 120 kgs marijuana

The arrested person is S.Venkanna (26), a car driver and drug transporter from Bhadradri-Kothagudem. The absconding persons are Somesh and Shivaji.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the local police caught one person on charges of smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Hyderabad at Rajendranagar on Thursday night. Officials seized 120 kgs of marijuana, a car and 3 mobile phones.

Police said Somesh and Shivaji, both drug peddlers supply drugs from Odisha to Zaheerabad with Venkanna’s help and sell to customers locally.

Following a tip-off, Venkanna’s car was intercepted at ORR service road and marijuana which was stacked under the seats was recovered by the police team.