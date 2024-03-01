| Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death Over Previous Enmity At Marredpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 11:17 AM

Hyderabad: A man was murdered allegedly over a previous enmity by his opponents at Marredpally on Thursday night.

The victim Mohd. Imran(25) a local resident had disputes with Sandeep Bahadur, a Nepal native over some issues.

Police said Sandeep had called Imran to sort out the issues and stabbed him to death.

Marredpally police are investigating.