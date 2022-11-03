Hyderabad: Man hit by train at Uppuguda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: A labourer died after being hit by a train at Uppuguda railway station tracks on Wednesday night.

The man B Srinivas (53), a resident of Arundathi colony, Uppuguda, was crossing the railway tracks when he was hit by an MMTS train. He died on the spot, the GRP Kachiguda police said.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to OGH mortuary.

After postmortem examination the body was handed over to the family on Thursday. A case is registered and investigation going on.