Gaurang’s Kitchen to celebrate legacy of Gujarat’s ‘Undhiyu’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Now, the restaurant brings the taste of Gujarat’s most-loved dish ‘Undhiyu’ to the city.

Hyderabad: Gaurang’s Kitchen, home to the finest traditional cuisines of India from across States – some of which are forgotten, is on a constant pursuit to give Hyderabad a taste of finest vegetarian cuisines of India. Now, the restaurant brings the taste of Gujarat’s most-loved dish ‘Undhiyu’ to the city.

Called the poster dish of Gujarati cuisine, it is so popular that January 14 has been marked as National Undhiyu Day. Gaurang’s Kitchen will serve this mouth-watering, tasty dish staring this month until January 14, 2023.

‘Undhiyu’, a dish made with a variety of seasonal vegetables, marks the beginning of winter in Gujarat. Due to the seasonality of its ingredients and the time-consuming cooking technique, the dish has gained cult status. Every area of Gujarat lends its own distinctive flavour, and it is consumed throughout.

The ‘Undhiyu’ in Surat is garlicky, while in Ahmedabad it is very mildly flavoured, and it is frequently prepared in rural areas using a small amount of oil and few masalas.

Along with ‘Undhiyu’, the restaurant will let you pamper yourself with a fine blend of starters, main course, breads, rice items, ‘Khichdi’, ‘Dal Kadi’ and an exquisite desert indulgence. For starters you have ‘Patra’, ‘Lilvaka Kachori’, ‘Sabudana Bhel’, ‘Bhavangri Mirchi Na Bajiya’. In the main course, the highlight is ‘Undhiyu’.