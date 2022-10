Hyderabad: Man involved in bike theft case arrested

Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: A man who was allegedly stealing motorcycles from public places was arrested by the Banjara Hills police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Tuesday. The police recovered five motorcycles from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Mohd Kashif (27), a resident of Asifnagar in Jhirra, who allegedly committed theft of motorcycles in Banjara Hills, Asifnagar, Kulsumpura, Petbasheerabad and Rajendranagar police station limits.