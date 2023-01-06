| Hyderabad Man Jailed For Attempting To Kill Daughter Mother In Law

Hyderabad: Man jailed for attempting to kill daughter, mother-in-law

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment in the attempt to murder case of his daughter and mother-in-law registered in Ibrahimpatnam in 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 6000 on him.

The convicted person is D. Mahender (34), a trader from Chandoor mandal in Nalgonda district.

In January 2017, Mahender who was harassing his wife D.Anuradha for additional dowry, barged into his in-law’s house in Ibrahimpatnam and attacked his mother-in-law G.Kalavathi and daughter Meghana with a razor, leaving them with grievous injuries.

Based on a complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police booked a case and arrested Mahender.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S.Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.