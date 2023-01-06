| Hyderabad Here Are A Few Exciting Activities For You This Weekend

Here’s a list of a few events, happening this weekend, to consider.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: The New Year has begun and the city is greeting 2023 with a slew of fascinating events, including exhibitions, workshops, and stand-up performances. Here’s a list of a few events, happening this weekend, to consider.

Suta Bazaar

Multi-brand shopping event Suta Bazaar will be back to the city, bringing together an array of Indian fashion and lifestyle brands. The travelling exhibition aims to make India’s rich artisanal heritage of handicrafts more accessible and relevant to audiences across the country and the world.

When: January 6-8, 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: The Eucalyptus, the Home Store, Jubilee hills.

Hyderabad Potters Market

Featuring over 40 artists from across the country, the two-day event will showcase a great range of ceramic products by the potter community. The exhibition will also include live demonstrations and talks from the participants.

When: January 7-8, 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Saptaparni, Banjara hills.

Expressive Art Therapy

Organised by Samahaara theatre group, the workshop integrates all the art forms in a safe, non-judgmental setting to facilitate personal growth and healing. Anybody simply interested can take part in the 15-session workshop. Pallavi Bhanothu, a certified Expressive Arts Therapy Practitioner and a theatre professional will be the facilitator.

When: Starts on January 7.

Where: Samahaara, Banjara Hills.

Registrations: BookMyShow.

Good Boy Better Show ft. Aashish Solanki

Aashish Solanki, the winner of ‘Comicstaan season 3’, is visiting the city with his hilarious observations and absolutely clean jokes. The show is for anyone and everyone, especially family.

When: January 7, from 7 pm.

Where: Oakwood Residence Kapil, Nanakramguda.

Registrations: BookMyShow.