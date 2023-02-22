Hyderabad: Man killed in road accident at Mehdipatnam

The man who was on his way to a church to attend prayers, died after being hit by a RTC bus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A man who was on his way to a church to attend prayers, died after being hit by a RTC bus at Mehdipatnam on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the victim identified as R Sridhar (58), a resident of Upparpally Rajendranagar, was on his way to a church at Khairatabad on his motorcycle. As he neared the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, a bus hit his vehicle and the man fell on the road. He sustained injuries and died on the spot.

Also Read Thief dies after brawl with temple watchman in Hyderabad

A case is registered by the police against the driver of the bus. The body of the victim was shifted to mortuary for post-mortem examination and after autopsy handed over to his family.