Hyderabad: Man, kin jailed for harassing first wife

The convicted were L Prem Kumar, a railway employee, his second wife P Kavitha, his mother Latha and sister Archana, all from Kapra in Kushaiguda.

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri on Friday sentenced a man to three years of imprisonment and his wife and other family members to one year for harassing his first wife. The court also imposed fines on them.

The convicted were L Prem Kumar, a railway employee, his second wife P Kavitha, his mother Latha and sister Archana, all from Kapra in Kushaiguda. Prem Kumar, who was married to Bhavani alias Gayatri and had two children, began an extra-marital affair with his colleague Kavitha, who too was married then. Both got married in 2014, without Prem divorcing Bhavani.

Since then, Prem, Kavitha and his other family members started harassing Bhavani to leave the house, even though she refused to do so. In May 2016, Prem came home drunk and assaulted Bhavani, following which a case was booked at Kushaiguda and Prem was arrested.