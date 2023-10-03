Hyderabad man knifed to death in UK

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man was knifed to death in West Yorkshire London in United Kingdom.

Mohd Khaja Rayeesuddin, (65) worked in London since 2011 and his wife and children stay in Hyderabad.

Amjed ullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, said Rayeesuddin was knifed by two persons aged 46 years and 48 years.

The victim’s family in Hyderabad has requested union Minister for External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to help them in reaching London.

“We got to know about the incident from the UK police. We are in touch with them and local voluntary organizations,” Mohd Ahmed Ali, brother-in-law of Khaja Rayeesuddin said.

According to reports, Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones, the senior investigating officer, had said, “Clearly, it is an absolute tragedy for the men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way, and we will be doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances and see that those responsible are brought to justice. We have now been able to identify both of these men.”