Royal Air Force touches down in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:34 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: The skies above Hyderabad welcomed formation of military prowess as a flight consisting of four Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager tanker from the Royal Air Force (RAF) touched down at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for a refueling stop on Wednesday.

This remarkable event underscores the deepening partnership between the United Kingdom and India in the realm of defense.

Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, took to social media to share his excitement about this significant development.

In a tweet, he remarked, “Hello Royal Air Force! A flight comprising four typhoons and one voyager made a refuelling stop at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Testimony to growing defence interaction between UK-India air forces.”