Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for raping minor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court in Bhongir on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the rape and impregnating case of a minor girl reported at Thurkapally in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.2,000 on him.

In July 2017, M.Srikanth (23), the convict from Thurkapally, promised to marry the 17-year-old girl, raped and impregnated her. Thurkapally police booked a case and arrested Srikanth.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.