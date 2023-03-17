Hyderabad: Chain snatcher targets elderly woman, flees with gold chain at Ibrahimpatnam

A chain snatcher targeted an elderly woman and escaped with her gold chain at Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

A chain snatcher targeted an elderly woman and escaped with her gold chain at Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher targeted an elderly woman and escaped with her gold chain at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday morning.

The woman K.Lakshimi (55) was busy cleaning the dust in front of her house, when an unidentified person, wearing a helmet came from behind and snatched her gold chain weighing 2.5 tolas.

Police said by the time she realised what had happened and raised an alarm, the offender escaped into the bylanes.

The Ibrahimpatnam police were examining the footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings to identify and nab the suspect.