Hyderabad: Morning walk turns tragic as man dies of electrocution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 AM, Fri - 17 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man, who was out for a morning walk, died of electrocution at the GHMC Park in Padmaraonagar, Secunderabad on Friday.

The incident occurred around 6am, when the man identified as Praveen Mudiraj (40), a resident of Parsigutta, went for a morning walk as a routine.

Police sources said due to the heavy rains in the city, a live electric wire was damaged and fell on the ground. Praveen, who missed to notice it walked on it and suffered an electric shock.

He died on the spot.

A few others who had come for a morning walk noticed it and alerted the police.

The body was shifted to the hospital.

Case is under investigation.