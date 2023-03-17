Hyderabad: Morning walk turns tragic as man dies of electrocution

The incident occurred around 6am, when the man identified as Praveen Mudiraj (40), a resident of Parsigutta, went for a morning walk as a routine.
Hyderabad: A man, who was out for a morning walk, died of electrocution at the GHMC Park in Padmaraonagar, Secunderabad on Friday.
The incident occurred around 6am, when the man identified as Praveen Mudiraj (40), a resident of Parsigutta, went for a morning walk as a routine.
Police sources said due to the heavy rains in the city, a live electric wire was damaged and fell on the ground. Praveen, who missed to notice it walked on it and suffered an electric shock.
He died on the spot.
A few others who had come for a morning walk noticed it and alerted the police.
The body was shifted to the hospital.
Case is under investigation.