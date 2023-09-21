Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting his daughter

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 for sexually assaulting his daughter.

The man who is a resident of Masab Tank took his daughter into a room while his wife was away and sexually assaulted her on November 11, 2021. The victim’s aunt who heard the girl crying loudly, broke open the door of the room and rescued the child.

On a complaint, the Humayunnagar police registered a case and arrested the man. After the trial the court sentenced the man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on him. The court also awarded a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the victim.

