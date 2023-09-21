SCR to celebrate RPF Raising Day on September 23

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will celebrate Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raising Day at RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali here on Saturday.

The union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will take part in the celebrations and review the parade, which will feature over 200 RPF personnel marching to the melodious tunes played by the RPF band.

The parade will consist of 11 platoons, showcasing the diversity and capabilities of the force, including a Mahila platoon, platoon of RPSF, CoRAS Commando platoon, platoon of Segway Riders, platoon of RPF Dogs, and a platoon of retired RPF personnel.

During the event, the Minister will present awards including the ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, CAPF and State Police senior officers, various government departments, and railways officials among others will also participate in the event.